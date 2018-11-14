Senior Congress leaders pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his 129th birth anniversary

Senior Congress leaders paid tribute to India's first and longest serving Prime Minister of India Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his129th birth anniversary on Wednesday. Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh paid tribute to Nehru at Shanti Van. Former President Pranab Mukherjee and former Vice President Hamid Ansari also paid tribute to Nehru. Born on November 14, 1889, Pandit Nehru was among the central figures in Indian politics before and after independence.