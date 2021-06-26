Senior BJP leaders discuss ways to improve reach of government schemes, strengthen coordination

Representative image

By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): As part of efforts for better coordination and synergy between the government and the organisation, senior leadership of Bharatiya Janata Party including several union ministers met today for a brainstorming session at the party's headquarters in the national capital.

The meeting was convened by party chief J P Nadda and among those present were Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Elections are will be held in five states next year including the crucial state of Uttar Pradesh and the BJP has been assessing its preparations at various levels.

Sources informed that strengthening coordination between the party leaders and cabinet ministers was the focus of discussion at the meeting.

They said there was also a discussion on how to improve the impact of government schemes and get maximum support from people.

This meeting, according to sources, is a follow up of the meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi held recently with the senior cabinet ministers and with BJP chief Nadda.

The meeting on Saturday discussed preparation for tackling challenges due to COVID-19, especially in BJP ruled states, and the need to highlight the efforts of the BJP-led government to help people and minimise the impact of the pandemic even as the opposition mounts its criticism.

Sources said there was also discussion on ways to improve connect with the electorate.

"The ministers have been asked to have better coordination with the party MPs and other public representatives. The need to have synergy and not grudges was discussed. For better implementation of central government's welfare schemes, the need for support of organisation including MPs and MLAs was emphasised," a source said.

"Party would be making a roadmap of these exercises and stocktaking will be done," another source said.

Union ministers Piyush Goyal, Nirmala Sitharaman, Narendra Singh Tomar, Smriti Irani, Hardeep Singh Puri, Dharmendra Pradhan, Kiren Rijiju and Pralhad Joshi apart from Bhupendra Yadav and other senior party leaders were among those present.

According to sources, the Prime Minister held a meeting last week with top strategists of his government and the BJP to make strength, weakness, opportunity and threat analysis vis a vis government and the party for the future. (ANI)