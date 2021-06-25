Will Send Andhra Secretary to Jail if Illegal Irrigation Works Are Not Stalled, Warns NGT

Hyderabad: Even as the two Telugu states remain locked in a war of words over the ‘illegal’ irrigation projects in Andhra Pradesh, National Green Tribunal (NGT) in Chennai has warned of serious consequences if related works are continued.

The NGT on Friday said it will send Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Adithyanath Das to jail for violation of its orders.

The green tribunal expressed serious displeasure at the ongoing works of the irrigation projects in Andhra Pradesh, much to the chagrin of Telangana state and violation of its orders.

Hearing a contempt petition filed by Gavinolla Srinivas of Telangana against the AP Projects, the NGT has taken serious exception to the officials concerned. “How has Andhra government violated our previous orders and continues the works without obtaining environmental clearance?” asked the NGT. The government should abstain from such violations forthwith or will face serious action, the constitutional bench admonished.

“We will issue orders to send the chief secretary of Andhra Pradesh to jail if the works of the illegal irrigation projects are not stalled immediately,” the green tribunal said.

The NGT had in recent past given directions to the Andhra government to desist from continuing the works of the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation project and Pothireddypadu project which will deprive Telangana of its rightful share.

The tribunal instructed the officials to take immediate action and will now hear the case on July 12.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here