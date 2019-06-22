Seminar organised to conserve Dal Lake in Srinagar
A seminar was organised by the Institution of Engineers (India) in collaboration with Jammu and Kashmir Lakes and Waterways Development Authority to discuss the various issues pertaining to Dal Lake conservation and its dwellers. During the seminar, the discussion was held on the conservation measures in the catchment area by the way of afforestation and engineering measures. One of the suggestions came from seminar that the Dal Lake and adjoining areas be declared as eco-sensitive zone.