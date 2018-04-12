A seminar on incredible India connectivity focuses on tourism growth held

India is gradually becoming a focal point in the global aviation map- thanks to constant growth in the air traffic, route expansion, and major airport infrastructure development. Seeing the country's potential in boosting the tourism through air connectivity, a seminar on Incredible India Connectivity - Driving Tourism for Inclusive Growth was held on Thursday at India International Centre in New Delhi. The mega event was organised by the Foundation for Aviation and Sustainable Tourism with the support of Ministry of Civil Aviation and Ministry of Tourism.