Seminar on aviation training concludes with an aim to enhance skilled manpower

The three-day long ICAO Course Developers and Instructors Standardization Meet on Implementing Aviation Training Intelligence concluded with an aim to enhance skilled manpower in the growing aviation sector in India and rest of the world. The Airports Authority of India alongside other agencies has been working day in and day out to connect every city and help the poorest of poor attain their dreams of flying.But this success story would not have been possible had excellent brains with tremendous skills were not giving their cent per cent. The trainers who train the skilled manpower which Airports Authority of India have at their disposal were provided with a stage by the Indian Aviation Academy, who in co-ordination with ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organization) organized a three-day seminar to equip these trainers with better ideas and innovations to carry out their work in a more modern way. Director of the Indian Aviation Academy, Hareendranathan E P explains how the seminar that hosted delegates from more than 20 countries will add to the growth rate of civil aviation in the country. Civil aviation in India has grown tremendously in the last few years. The growth has been such that India is poised to become the third largest Aviation market in the world by 2023.