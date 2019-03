Selma Blair's 'After' to release in India in April

Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Selma Blair-starrer "After", a romantic drama, will release in India on April 19.

PVR Pictures is bringing the film to India, read a statement.

Based on Anna Todd's young adult romance novel of the same name, the film narrates journey of a young woman who falls for a guy with a dark secret and the two embark on a rocky relationship.

Directed and written by Jenny Gage, "After" also features Hero Fiennes-Tiffin, Josephine Langford, Shane Paul McGhie, Samuel Larsen, Khadijha Red Thunder, Swen Temmel, Inanna Sarkis, Peter Gallagher, Jennifer Beals, Pia Mia, Meadow Williams and Dylan Arnold.

