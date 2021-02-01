This is ‘Sell India’ Budget, Says Opposition

Soon after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam presented the Union Budget on Monday, 1 February, Opposition leaders reacted to the schemes, attacking what they saw as a budget meant for a few large companies.

Among the main issues raised by members of Opposition parties were privatisation of resources, lack of impetus for the agricultural sector and absence of substantial measures for middle and low income groups.

FM Sitharaman, in her Budget speech, proposed an exemption from filing Income Tax returns for senior citizens aged 75 years and above, who only have pension and interest income. The income tax slab for the financial year 2021-22 will remain unchanged.

Meanwhile, the fiscal deficit for the FY21 has been pegged at 9.5 percent of the GDP, while for FY22, it has been estimated at 6.8 percent, the finance minister said.

The finance minister also announced a 137 percent increase in the health budget.

Earlier, chants of 'repeal the farm laws' could be heard in the Parliament as she presented the Union Budget.

The Congress party tore into the budget with several party leaders including Rahul Gandhi calling it one that aims to “handover India’s assets” to “crony capitalists”.

Congress raked up a range of issues including agriculture, farmer welfare and fuel, which they say, have either been ignored or underserved.

Trinamool Congress

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed the budget, describing it as an “anti-people budget,” according to ANI.

“It is anti-people budget. They always make false statements. India's first paperless budget sold almost every sector. There is nothing for the unorganised sector in the budget,” ANI quoted Mamata as stating.

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien characterised the budget as “100% visioneless” and describing its theme as “Sell India”.

CPI(M)

In an elaborate Twitter thread, CPI(M) politburo member Sitaram Yechury laid out his criticism of the budget. He summarised it as one that belies the notion of a V-shaped recovery and instead one that makes the rich richer and the poor poorer.



Similar to Congress and TMC, Yechury also highlighted what he called “a loot of national assets” through “large scale privatisation”. He also drew attention to MNREGA cuts at a time when unemployment has been high.

According to Yechury, agriculture allocations have been cut despite the farmer protests. Moreover, he stated that while the government has spoken of bringing in greater investments, it wouldn’t do much to boost the economy due to weak demand.

RJD

Rashtriya Janta Dal leader Tejasvi Yadav told ANI, “This budget is not for the development of the country but for its sale.”

“Earlier, they sold Railways, Air India, Bharat Petroleum, and others. This budget is about more such entities that will be sold including gas pipeline, stadium, roadways and warehouses,” ANI quoted Yadav as stating.

