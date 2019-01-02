Selfie wrist: Emerging health problem of digital age

Researchers have come with 'selfie wrist'-a phenomenon where one can feel pain in wrist while clicking selfies. Selfie wrist is a form of carpal tunnel syndrome, and some people have experienced tingling or sharp pain, which comes from flexing the wrist inward or holding the phone for too long without moving. There have been several incidents in recent years which doctors have diagnosed as selfie wrist, the Fox News reported. The findings appeared in the Irish Medical Journal. The incidents included the selfie-taker jumping on a trampoline, walking on rocks or just not paying attention and ending up breaking their wrist from falling or colliding with other objects. Selfies have already become infamous due to life threatening consequences attached to them. According to a 2018 study, 259 people have died in selfie-related incidents between October 2011 and November 2017, with most of the deaths taking place in India, US, Russia and Pakistan.