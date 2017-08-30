Selfie With MSD: Sri Lankan Fan Interrupts Dhoni’s Net Practice

The fan somehow managed to get past security and first went to Rohit Sharma, mistaking him for Dhoni

New Delhi: Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni is one of the most popular cricketers on earth and besides India, the wicketkeeper-batsman has a huge fan base in Sri Lanka. The proof of the same was produced ahead of the 4th ODI between India and Sri Lanka when a Lankan fan disrupted the Men in Blue’s practice session to take a selfie with Dhoni.

According to a report in The Times of India, the fan somehow managed to get past security and first went to Rohit Sharma, mistaking him for Dhoni. Rohit then politely pointed towards the area where Dhoni was batting in the nets.

Check out the image of the incident here:

View photos PTI image. More

PTI image.

Surprisingly, the fan stopped India’s practice session and took a selfie with Dhoni, who will be playing his 300th ODI on Thursday. Later, when Dhoni politely asked him to leave, the fan persisted on shaking hands with the Ranchi cricketer before he was ushered out of the ground by Indian support staff.

The players had a good laugh at the incident and again concentrated on their practice. The man was later identified as a staff of R Premadasa Stadium, therefore he had an easy access to the ground.