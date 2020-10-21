‘Selection in English National Ballet School Like Winning Lottery’

Video Editor: Sandeep Suman

Never stop chasing your dreams because they do come true. I am proof. In fact, the reality is beyond my imagination and wildest dreams.

Till the age of 17, I didn’t know much about ballet. When I first saw the Bollywood movie ‘ABCD: Any Body Can Dance’ on television, I was mesmerised by the way dancers were jumping and turning, holding up their dance partners with one hand. This intrigued and inspired me. That is when I decided to learn ballet.

My father is a rickshaw driver, so it was difficult for him to help me pursue this as a career, because of the cost involved.

Fortunately, I got a scholarship at the Imperial Fernando Ballet Company in Delhi after auditioning there.

Thanks to my maestro, Fernando Aguilera, and the director of IFBC, Rafi Khan, I started training and was able to hone my skills over time.

However, this was not an easy task as I had to travel everyday from my home to the school, which was more than one-and-a-half hour’s journey. I didn’t have money to travel everyday.

Luckily, my mentors supported my dreams and gave me an evening job as a receptionist at the school, to support my expenses.

After 3 Years of Training, Dreams Turned Into Reality

Until September this year, everything was normal. I used to train every day for 10 to 12 hours. My maestro always used to inspire me with his motivating and positive guidance.

He always said that I would be going abroad, but I didn’t know if it was going to happen for me.

I was elated to learn that I became the first Indian to be selected by the English National Ballet School In London!

