Selected footballers from Santosh Trophy, universities train under Constantine

Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) A total of 40 U-22 players from all across the country selected by the All India Football Federations (AIFF) scouting network are undergoing trials under India coach Stephen Constantine at the Andheri Sports Complex here in a four-day trial camp.

The boys would be going through training sessions under Constantine to get selected for the final selection-cum- preparatory camp for the AFC U-22 Qualifiers which are slated to be played in July this year.

"I have always believed that there is talent in this country. Hence, we have summoned a lot many players whom we selected from the universities and the Santosh Trophy. These are players whom we have not seen before and if at least one player is good enough to go to the next level, it will be a huge success for the AIFF's scouting network," Constantine said.

Constantine has handed debuts to 31 players since taking over as the national team coach in February 2015.

The players:

Goalkeepers: Satyajit Borodoloi (Madhya Pradesh), Dharminder (Punjab), Vishal Joon (Delhi), Ajmal P A (Kerala), Koustav Chakraborty (West Bengal)

Defenders: Manraj Sinah (Punjab), Mohd Khalid (Punjab), Davinder Singh (Punjab), Vikas Sanai (Delhi), Hari Krishna AU (Kerala), Mohd. Enas Rahman P (Kerala), Shinu S (Tamil Nadu), Assumption Soares (Goa), David Lalchhuanawma (Mizoram), Jarmanjit Singh (Chandigarh), Provat Lakhra (West Bengal), SK Faiaz (West Bengal), Umesh Perambra (Maharashtra), Rahul Das (Maharashtra), Vikas Nana Zanga (Maharashtra)

Midfielders: Lakhwinder Singh (Punjab), Jot Masih (Punjab), Abhinav KV (Kerala), Arjun Jayaraj (Kerala), Lalrinchhana Rcha (Mizoram), Ajith Sivan (Kerala), Akshay Joshy (Kerala), Jishnu Balachandran (Kerala), Shaikhom Ronald Singh (West Bengal), Shanon Pereira (Maharashtra), Gary Martin (Maharashtra), Amey R (Maharashtra)

Strikers: Digvijay Rawat (Madhya Pradesh), Asharudeen (Kerala), Liston Colaco (Goa), Enester Malngiang (Meghalaya), Shabaz Pathan (Railways), Aameen Goyal (Haryana), Manvir Singh (West Bengal), Renaldo (Maharashtra),

