Selby, Junhui enjoy good start at Snooker World Open

Yushan (China), Sep 18 (IANS) World No.1 Mark Selby and Ding Junhui both enjoyed victories in the qualification round at the Snooker World Open held here on Monday.

The first four frames were shared between Mark Selby and Thai Kritsanut Lertsattayathorn. After the mid-session interval, the world No. 1 dominated the rest of the match by winning three consecutive frames to secure his berth at the first round.

Home favourite Ding had a comfortable 4-0 start before the interval against Hammad Miah.

The latter seized his only opportunity in a chaotic fifth frame before Ding booked his first round clash with Zhang Anda with 82-7.

Akani Songsermsawad took a 4-2 lead with impressive back to back century breaks of 101 and 119 points before English Open champion Liang Wenbo won three frames in a row to come through with 5-4.

