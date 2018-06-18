Sela Ward busy pushing husband's political ambitions

Los Angeles, June 18 (IANS) Actress Sela Ward, whose husband Howard Sherman is running for the US Senate in Mississippi, says she doesn't plan to be "one of those political wives who stands in the background or the shadows".

"I'm actually on the campaign trail with my husband, Howard Sherman, who is running for the US Senate in Mississippi. I'm going up and down the state with him, and it will probably be all-consuming until November," ew.com quoted Ward as saying.

She added: "I'm very attached to lifting that state up. That's where I'm from. I've been a goodwill ambassador for the state in many, many different ways. For women's issues and children's issues. I started a children's home called Village for Children back in 2000. We're on our 18th year.

"It's in Meridian, my hometown, and we've served over 3,000 kids statewide. I have a lot invested in the state. I'm certainly not going to be one of those political wives who stands in the background or the shadows. They'll be getting a two-fer! I'll be right there, very vocal for all the things that matter for women and children. We're a good team, and we're having fun."

On the acting front, she is part of "Westworld" season two. "Westworld" season one and two will premiere in India on Star World on June 28.

--IANS

