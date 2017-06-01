Sehwag, Moody among six contenders for India coach's job

New Delhi, June 1 (IANS) Former opening batsman Virender Sehwag has thrown his hat in the ring for the job of the national cricket team's head coach for which the BCCI had earlier invited applications.

Sehwag, who was director of cricket operations of Indian Premier League (IPL) side King XI Punjab, is among the six candidates to have applied for the job, according to a top official of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

It is learnt that there are four other Indians in the fray, including current coach Anil Kumble, a direct entrant into the process by virtue of being the current coach.

Former national team manager Lalchand Rajput and ex-India pacer Doda Ganesh have also applied.

Among the foreign applicants are Tom Moody, former Sri Lanka coach and a previous applicant for the India post, and Englishman Richard Pybus, who had previously coached Pakistan.

The BCCI had earlier stated that it was calling upon interested candidates for the position of head coach of the national team and that to "ensure a fair and completely transparent process" a nominee of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) will oversee the process of selecting the best candidate.

Along with the CoA nominee, the BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and V.V.S. Laxman will conduct interviews and seek presentations to select the best candidate.

--IANS

