Sehwag, Jhulan rings bell at Eden

Kolkata, Sep 21 (IANS) Former India women's team captain Jhulan Goswami and opener Virender Sehwag rang the bell ahead of the first ball of the second One Day International (ODI) between India and Australia here at the Eden Gardens on Thursday.

Unlike batting great Sunil Gavaskar, who completed the ritual in front of near packed house in January when Virat Kohli's boys took on England in January, Sehwag and Goswami had a motley crowd in front of them during the brief ceremony.

Goswami has been in the news since helping the India eves reach the final of the ICC Women's World Cup earlier this year. The tall pacer from Bengal is the leading wicket-taker in ODIs having 195 wickets in 164 matches.

Coming to the ringing of the bell, it was introduced at the Lord's Cricket Ground in 2007.

India lead the five-match series 1-0.

