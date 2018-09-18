Sehwag, Afridi to host UC Browser show

New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) UC Browser, the countrys leading mobile browser, Alibaba Digital Media and Entertainment Group, will host live streamed chats with former cricket stars Virender Sehwag and Shahid Afridi during the highly anticipated Asia Cup encounters between arch-rivals India and Pakistan on September 19 and 23.

The two former cricketers will indulge in conversation and discuss about the never-ending excitement over the India-Pakistan cricket clash.

Matches between the two nations have always been billed as amongst the greatest sporting rivalries in the world.

Sehwag and Afridi, known as on-field enemies and off-field friends, will discuss and debate a host of topics in connection with the game and share personal match experiences with cricket fans on UC.

Cricket lovers can expect the two cricketers, known for their swashbuckling and aggressive on field performances during their playing days, to bring the same aggressive intent and passion on UC's online platform. Also, they will be enjoying imitating each other in high spirits, trying tongue twisters, speaking in Punjabi and Pushto languages and will reveal some never before heard dressing room secrets.

In the live chat experience the former cricketers will put their team up in every possible way. It is expected that Afridi will talk about India's defeat at the ICC Champions Trophy last year and state how Kohli's absence can impact India's performance whereas Sehwag will defend the Indian team.

