Seen many theatrics at UNGA, rants are footnotes in path of history: Syed Akbaruddin on Imran Khan

While speaking to ANI in New York on September 21, India's Permanent Representative to United Nations, Syed Akbaruddin spoke on matter that the Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will speak in United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Kashmir. He said, "I have seen many theatrics in the General Assembly, many people use their 30 minutes of global attention in the ways they want and people remember them for what they are anachronisms who do not conform to global norm." "If a country and a leader want to do that, they are free to do that. I have heard rants and abuses from different leaders and yet who remembers them? They are footnotes in the path of history," he added.