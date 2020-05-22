Seen the Horrific Photos of Bengal's Destruction in Cyclone Amphan? This is How You Can Help

Cyclone Amphan which made landfall on Wednesday has caused mass-scale destruction in West Bengal and coastal areas of Odisha.

Soon after the cyclone hit, electricity and mobile phone services were interrupted, with many photos surfacing on social media showing the sheer scale of destruction which was caused by the natural calamity.

The fiercest cyclone to hit Bengal in 100 years destroyed mud houses and crops, and uprooted trees and electric poles.

Banerjee, who has been monitoring the situation at state secretariat Nabanna since Tuesday night, said the impact of Amphan was "worse than coronavirus".

Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim said more than 14 lakh people in the city are living without electricity since Wednesday night. "The entire city has been devastated. Around 4,000 trees have been uprooted in Kolkata. We are short of staff due to the Lockdown. It will take some time to restore normalcy," he said.

Packing heavy rain and winds with speeds of up to 190 kmph, the cyclone barrelled through coastal districts of North and South 24 Parganas of Bengal and Odisha on Wednesday unleashing copious rain and windstorm.

According to initial estimates by the West Bengal government, Amphan has caused a loss of at least Rs 1 lakh crore. The state, already reeling from revenue loss due to Covid-19, has asked the Centre for financial help.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced an interim financial assistance of Rs 1,000 crore for West Bengal to aid the relief and rehabilitation efforts.

Here's how you can help:

A non-profit organization, AID, are currently working on the ground are working with the local administration to help people shelter in schools and flood centers. They are also are currently working on mitigating the immediate food and water shortage in the area.

You can contribute here.

You can contribute here.

3. International Fundraiser for West Bengal State Emergency Relief Fund

In case you are looking for an easy way to contribute to the West Bengal State Emergency Relief Fund from outside India , this is one is managed by Yale South Asian Graduate Students' Association.

You can contribute here.

4. The West Bengal State Emergency Relief Fund

This is the state government's official relief fund.

Contribution to this fund entitles you to claim 100% deduction under section 80G of the Income Tax Act.

You can contribute here.

Jadavpur Commune, run and supported by JU students, research scholars and alumni, has been operational since before the national lockdown started, manufacturing sanitiser and disinfectants, and distributing them in and around campus to guards, civic volunteers, delivery personnel, etc. Their community kitchen, running since the beginning of the national lockdown, serves hot lunch to over 600 people daily in the Jadavpur, Dhakuria, Golpark and Charu Market areas. They also distribute rations to migrant labourers and the homeless.

You can contribute here.

6. Ebong Alap

EA has been working in the Sundarbans for several years now, particularly with women and the student community in Bali. Now they are organizing relief for these areas. For helping women in Piyali of Canning block and Bali of Gosaba block mainly to rebuild their homes and also to support education of students who may otherwise drop out of schools. Tansfer is only possible from Indian bank accounts, here.

Swasthya Shiksha Nirman was engaged in providing relief to the unorganised workers of Halisahar-Naihati, Kankinara, Duttabad and Bagmari, when AMPHAN hit West Bengal.

Swasthya Shiksha Nirman's relief activities will continue, this time also for the cyclone-torn people. Donate generously to Swasthya Shiksha Nirman Relief Fund.

You can contribute at these bank details:

Punya Brata Gun

Savings Account No.1399010066362

United Bank of India,

Purbachal Branch

IFS Code: UTBI0PBLA44.

(This list will be updated as more relief funds crop up.)



