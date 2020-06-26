Seems Cong leaders are spokespersons for China, they don't dare to question it: Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) Hitting out at the Congress for criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the standoff between India and China in Ladakh, senior BJP leader and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said it seems the opposition party's leaders have become 'spokespersons of China as they never dare to question it'.

He also targeted the Congress for allegedly accepting donation to the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation from the Chinese embassy, saying the 'silence' of the opposition party leaders on the donation and their MoU with Chinese Communist Party is 'striking' and asked 'are these dynasts influenced by donations'.

'It seems Congress leaders are spokespersons for China. They only talk against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and never dare to question China,' Joshi said in a tweet.

Amid an ongoing war of words over the Sino-India standoff in eastern Ladakh, the BJP on Thursday attacked the Congress over an alleged by donation by the Chinese embassy to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation during UPA rule and in lieu of which the foundation advocated for free trade agreement between the two countries.

The Congress have dismissed the charge as an attempt to divert the attention of the country from issues of national security. PTI JTR NSD