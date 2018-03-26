We are seeking revenge against India: Kyrgyz coach Krestinin

Bishkek, March 26 (IANS) Kyrgyzstan football coach Alexander Krestinin on Monday said that his team is seeking revenge against group leaders India in Tuesday's AFC Asian Cup Group A qualifier.

"Despite playing good football, we lost in India and now we have the opportunity for a revenge in our home. We will, by no means, let the opportunity go off our hands", Krestinin said on the eve of the match.

The Kyrgyz Republic are three points adrift of India having played five matches in the qualification round. The Central Asian team have already qualified for the AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019 like their counterpart.

The coach stressed that Tuesday's game is one where "both teams would start from zero."

"Yes, we have already qualified but the qualification process isn't over yet. Tomorrow is a new match and we both will have to start from zero. We're ready for the challenge and we are ready to face India at our home," Krestinin insisted.

They secured the AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019 confirmation berth having hammered Myanmar 5-1 in their last outing. Krestinin lauded his team's performance and stated that they would like to maintain the momentum on Tuesday as well.

"We had a great victory against Myanmar to qualify but the process is still on. Our preparation is going according to plan and we look to secure another victory in front of our own fans", the 39-year-old said.

Kyrgyzstan skipper Anton Zemlyanukhin added another feather to his cap recently having scored the maximum number of goals for the national team.

The coach had to substitute him pretty early owing to an injury in the previous leg played in Bengaluru. The prolific striker stated that he would like to make amends for that miss now.

"Firstly, I would like to share this credit with all my teammates but most importantly, that's going to play no part in tomorrow's game. Unfortunately, I had to come out of the pitch too early in the previous leg. I'll try my best to make the opportunity count in front of our own supporters", Zemlyanukhin stated.

