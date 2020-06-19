Seeking ‘One Nation One Education Board’, BJP Leader Moves SC

A public interest interest litigation (PIL) filed in the Supreme Court by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader has asked for uniform education, common syllabus and curriculum for children between six to fourteen years of age, reports news agency PTI.

The PIL, filed by BJP leader and lawyer Ashwini Kumar Upddhyay, has asked the union government to look into the possibility of establishing “One Nation One Education Board” by combining the Central Board of Secondary Education with the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education.

The plea argues that children may not be able wield their right to free and compulsory education under Article 21A, unless a value-based, uniform education is provided by the Centre and states.

The petitioner states that although the medium of instruction for students aged between six and fourteen may differ from state to state, it is not possible to attain socio-economic equality and justice, unless there’s a common syllabus in all primary schools.

Additionally, the plea asks for the setting up of a national education council, on line of the GST council. It also suggests the creation of a compulsory standard textbook with chapters on fundamental rights and duties for students between six to fourteen years of age.

