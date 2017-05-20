‘Will seek details before sending anyone to Olympics’

Patna, May 20 (PTI) National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) today held a special medical camp at Lakhantola village in Bihta block of Patna district and provided free medicines to poor after check-up. The free medical camp was held by a team of Medical staff of 9th Battalion of NDRF based at Bihta in rural Patna. […]

New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) Union Sports Minister Vijay Goel, while taking note of reports that doctors without requisite qualifications were sent to the Rio Olympics, said on Saturday the government will seek complete details before sending anyone to such events in future.

“We will ask the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to submit resumes, expertise of contingents and other details of the people accompanying Indian athletes. We will examine whether the person fulfils the criteria before permitting them for events like the Olympics,” Goel told Times Now news channel.

He said the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing two doctors, Pawan Deep Singh and R.S. Negi, who were allegedly sent to last year’s Olympics with the 118-member Indian contingent without having the required qualifications.

The CBI has already registered a preliminary inquiry against Singh and Negi.

