'Seeing True Colour of BJP's Misrule': Akhilesh Yadav Attacks UP Govt over Hathras Rape Case

The Opposition parties sharpened their attack on the Yogi government over the gangrape of a 20-year-old Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district. On Thursday, Samajwadi Party chief and former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the district administration misbehaved with the family of the rape victim at the behest of the state government.

The Samajwadi Party chief added that the public is now seeing the "true colour of BJP's misrule."

“The family of the Hathras victim was beaten and misbehaved with by the district administration at the behest of the state government. Now, the people will reply in a similar fashion and pull them to the doorstep of justice. The public is seeing the true colour of BJP's misrule. It will not be long before the cloak of hypocrites is taken off,” Yadav wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, expressing shock over another gang-rape case, which was reported from Balrampur, after the Hathras incident, BSP supremo Mayawati asked the Centre to step in while accusing the Yogi Adityanath's government of failing to curb crimes against women.

“After Hathras incident, I hoped the UP government would take action against people committing crimes against women. But a similar crime has been committed against a Dalit student in Balrampur. Under BJP government in UP, criminals, mafias and rapists are having a free run. The centre should intervene,” she said.

Mayawati further held CM Adityanath responsible for the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. “Yogi was made CM under RSS pressure. BJP should take up the matter with the RSS,” she said, adding that their chief minister should be replaced or President's rule be imposed.

On Wednesday, Congress, Left and Bhim Army activists staged protests near the Uttar Pradesh Bhawan and India Gate in the national capital, demanding justice for a 19-year-old woman who died a fortnight after she was allegedly gang-raped in Hathras. She was cremated in the dead of the night with family members alleging they were forced by police to hurriedly conduct the last rites, a charge that triggered further outrage.