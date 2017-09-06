I see this as new, promising beginning in expanding India's economic ties with Russia: Sushma Swaraj

Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj arrived in Russian port city of Vladivostok on Tuesday. She is on a three-day visit to attend the third Eastern Economic Forum to deliberate on pressing issues relating to global trade. Speaking at the 'Business Dialogue Russia-India Identifying New Opportunities' Programme, Swaraj said this is the start of new and promising beginning in expanding India's economic ties with Russian Far East. She added that politically, India has the closest relations with Russia. The two nations have been partners for seven years.