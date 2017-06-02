See pics! Priyanka wraps up 'Baywatch's London tour with style

Priyanka Chopra, who was in London to promote her debut Hollywood flick 'Baywatch', ended her tour by upping the fashion ante. The 34-year-old actress took to Twitter and shared a picture wherein she can be seen dropping some serious swag. In the snap, the 'Bajirao Mastani' star is seen wearing a knee-length skirt with a lot of patterns paired up with a full sleeve net top. In another picture, Priyanka can be seen posing with the whole team of 'Baywatch'. On a related note, helmed by Seth Gordon, ' Baywatch' that also stars Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Zac Efron was released in India today. Though the film is getting negative reviews from all the critics around the world, Priyanka's role as the antagonist, Victoria Leeds, has received much appreciation from all.