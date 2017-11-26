SEE PICS: Miss World Manushi Chhillar receives grand welcome in Mumbai

Miss World Manushi Chhillar landed in Mumbai early Sunday morning, days after becoming the sixth Indian woman to win the prestigious title.
"Feels great to be back home. Thank you India for such a grand welcome," Chhillar said in a tweet.
"India, India!" people were filmed chanting at the airport, as they held up Indian flags and posters of Chhillar.
"She is home! We are so proud of our @MissWorldLtd 2017 @ManushiChhillar!" the official handle of the Miss India contest tweeted.
Photo: Yogen Shah
Chhillar later arrived at the St Regis hotel.
Miss World! Welcome to The St. Regis Mumbai!#StRegis #StRegisMumbai #ManushiChhillar #MissWorld2017 #IndiaWelcomesMissWorld #MissIndia #MissIndiaOrganisation #India #MakingIndiaProud pic.twitter.com/ABSyoHc8m1- The St. Regis Mumbai (@stregismumbai) November 25, 2017
Manushi Chhillar is from Haryana. An alumnus of Delhi's St. Thomas School, she was studying to become a surgeon when she enrolled in the pageant.
Photo: Yogen Shah