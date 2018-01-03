See pic! Priyanka Chopra is back in New York

Global star Priyanka Chopra, who was in India last month, has now headed back to New York to resume the shooting for the third season of American TV Show 'Quantico'. The 'Baywatch' actress recently posted a picture of herself from her flight on Instagram. She captioned the picture as, "And I'm back.. 3 am landings.. 6 am shoots.. a story in the life of.. me.. #NYC #planefies." In the pic, PeeCee looked exhausted as she landed at 3 am in New York. On a related note, this year 'Quantico' will only have 13 episodes as opposed to season 1 and 2 which had 22 episodes each.