See pic! Mick Jagger makes a surprise visit to India

British singer Mick Jagger is in India. Taking to his Instagram, the 74-year-old singer posted a picture of himself, saying he is enjoying the "vibrant sights and sounds" of the country. He captioned the image as, "Enjoying the vibrant sights and sounds of India!." The purpose and duration of Jagger's visit to India hasn't been revealed yet. Jagger, best known as the lead singer and one of the founding members of rock band 'The Rolling Stones', is best known for hit including 'God Gave Me Everything', 'Just Another Night', and 'Dancing in The Street'.