Would like to see overseas properties if we've at exotic locations: Karti Chidambaram

Karti Chidambaram met his father and former finance minister P Chidambaram at CBI headquarters in Delhi on August 27. While speaking to ANI, Karti said, "What I have, that is in my declaration. What I don't have, I can't declare. What is this fable which is being branded about that we have overseas properties in all kinds of exotic locations? I would like to see that at least at some point of time." P Chidambaram is under the CBI's custody since August 21 in the INX Media case. He is accused of misusing his position as India's finance minister to award some clearances in favour of INX Media.