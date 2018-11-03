We see dream of new India with students getting message of character building: Baba Ramdev

After President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated the first Gyan Kumbh in Uttarakhand on Saturday, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev said that with students receiving knowledge and message of character building from teachers, the dream of new India is seen. He said, "The Vice President has said himself that the combined efforts of university teachers, administration and students will make a new way in the direction of education. We see the dream of a new India with students getting message of character building and knowledge."