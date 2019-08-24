'Do you see change in attitude of India,' asks PM Modi to Indian community in Bahrain

While addressing Indian community in Bahrain's capital city Manama, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the gathering, "When you talk to your family members in India, they tell you they feel a change in the environment. Do you feel a change in India? Do you see a change in the attitude of India? Confidence of India has increased or not?" While talking about the economy, PM Modi said, "India has decided that we will multiply the size of our economy by twice in the upcoming 5 years. 5 trillion dollars economy in the target in front of us".