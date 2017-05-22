Security tightened outside Tamil superstar Rajinikanth's house following protests by Tamilar Munnetra Padai

Security around the house of Tamil actor Rajinikanth was tightened on Monday, May 22, after a Tamil group called the Tamilar Munnetra Padai (TMP) began a protest outside the building over his possible entry into politics.

Tamil Nadu: Tamilar Munnetra Padai protests near the residence of Rajinikanth in Chennai pic.twitter.com/1MlbNittJE — ANI (@ANI_news) May 22, 2017

The superstar had hinted at a meeting with his fans in Chennai on Friday, May 19, that he may soon enter politics, because the system was "rotten".

Following his statements, Rajinikanth was snubbed by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy over his Maharashtra origins. Rajinikanth was born Shivajirao Gaekwad in Karnataka, where he also spent his early years. This is what prompted Swamy to call him an "outsider" to Tamil Nadu. The same issue has been taken up by the TMP to protest against the Kabali actor.

Security increased at Rajinikanth's house as Tamilar Munnetra Padai protests on hints of him joining politics,say Kannadiga shouldnt rule TN pic.twitter.com/ZXfi7Cs1fm — ANI (@ANI_news) May 22, 2017

