Security tightened near Red Fort ahead of Independence Day celebrations in Delhi

Photo of Red Fort in New Delhi (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): The security has been tightened near Red Fort, ahead of Independence Day celebrations in the national capital.

The posters of the most wanted terrorists have been put around the area to alert people and to report any suspected person to the police.

There will be a 360-degree drone coverage to counter unfriendly objects on Independence day and to counter the anti-drone challenge staff is being trained on how to respond to unfriendly objects. Coordinated training with Air Force, National Security Guard (NSG), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is in progress," said Anita Roy, the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, North.

"Staff deployment for security checks has been in force for two months. Internal checks at markets, near Chandni Chowk area and inside Red Fort are being done, there will be a triple-layer arrangement for security, wherein along with the state borders, all roads leading to Red Fort and the close vicinity of Red Fort will be barricaded and the barricading will continue till late in the evening, even after the event is over," she said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the national flag and address the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort. PM Modi has also invited the entire Indian Olympics contingent to the Red Fort as special guests on Independence Day, August 15.

Archaeological Survey of India notified that the Red Fort would be shut for the public from July 21 to August 15 till Independence Day celebrations. (ANI)