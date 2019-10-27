Security tightened at Indian High Commission in London as anti-India protestors gather to protest
Security was increased outside Indian High Commission in London as anti-India protestors gathered to demonstrate. There were reports of planned reports by pro-Pakistani groups on October 27. Following August 15 debacle, police have barred protestors from immediate vicinity of India House. Earlier India High Commission in London has seen two protests after the Indian government's move to revoke Article 370 of the Constitution.