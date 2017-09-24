Security tightened ahead of Indore ODI

Indore, Sep 24 (IANS) Adequate security arrangements have been made at the Holkar Stadium here ahead of the third One Day International match between India and Australia on Sunday, a senior police official said.

All roads passing towards the stadium will be closed from 12 p.m. until the match ends, Deputy Inspector General of Police Hari Narayan Chari Mishra told IANS.

Besides the locals, a large number of outsiders have begun arriving to watch the ODI.

Mishra said besides 2,000 policemen, two officers of the rank of DIG and Superintendent of Police had been deployed.

Mishra said a lot of people who couldn't get tickets were making efforts since Saturday to get one. Some people tried to take advantage of the situation by trying to sell some colourful tickets bearing striking resemblance to the tickets of the match.

He said five persons had been arrested in this regard.

--IANS

hindi-amit/ahm/mr