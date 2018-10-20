Security tightened ahead of India-West Indies first ODI

Security has been tightened in Assam's Guwahati ahead of the first One Day International between India and West Indies. The match would be played on October 21. Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Kuladhar Saikia, said, "All arrangements have been done. From security point of view all planning has been done. Senior officials are looking into the security. Even the players have been provided security. We are ensuring 100 percent security." In the recently held test series between India and West Indies, India won the series by 10 wickets.