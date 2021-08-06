Security meeting between Lanka, India, Maldives identify terrorism, marine safety among 'four pillars' of cooperation

Colombo, Aug 6 (PTI) Terrorism and radicalisation, marine safety and security, trafficking and organised crime, and cyber security were identified as the 'four pillars' of cooperation in a trilateral security meeting held between Sri Lanka, India and Maldives, the Indian High Commission here said on Friday.

The first Deputy National Security Adviser level meeting of the Colombo Security Conclave was held virtually on August 4 and was hosted by Lanka, the High Commission said in a press release.

'The meeting was marked by convergence of views on common security threats and was held in a warm, positive and forward looking manner,' it said.

The meeting 'identified four pillars of cooperation under the Colombo Security Conclave, namely, Marine Safety and Security, Terrorism and Radicalisation, Trafficking and Organised Crime and Cyber security,' the Indian mission said.

It discussed specific proposals for cooperation and each of these pillars, including holding regular interaction, joint exercises, capacity building and training activities.

All participants stressed the vital role of cooperation and coordination in dealing with contemporary security challenges in the region, as well as capacity and capability enhancement among themselves, in keeping with the spirit of regional cooperation.

The security conclave was held under the Chairmanship of General LHSC Silva, Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of Army of Sri Lanka. India was represented by Pankaj Saran, Deputy NSA, while Aishath Nooshin Waheed, Secretary, NSA's Office at the President's Office of Malpes, represented Maldives.

The meeting also saw Bangladesh, Mauritius and Seychelles participating as Observers.

The decision to establish Colombo Security Conclave was made in November 2020 at the NSA-level meeting of India, Lanka and Maldives to forge closer cooperation on maritime and security matters among the three Indian Ocean countries. PTI CORR SCY AKJ SCY