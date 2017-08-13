Security forces on toes ahead of 70th Independence Day

Ahead of India's 70th Independence Day, the security in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar was tightened to avoid any untoward incident. Perturbed due to the constant stone pelting and militant activities the security forces are on high alert to tackle anything which tries to disrupt the law and order in the region. While talking to ANI, Director General of Police SP Vaid stated that all the precautions and sufficient deployment has been made. Yesterday, two Indian Army soldiers lost their lives after terrorists initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars at the security personnel in Shopian.