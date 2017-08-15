Security forces present sweets to their Bangladeshi counterparts on 70th I-Day

Joining the entire nation in cherishing the occasion, security personnel deployed along the India-Bangladesh Border also celebrated the '70th Independence Day' on Tuesday. After hoisting the tricolour, the Indian troops moved towards the border and presented sweets to their Bangladeshi counterparts. Soldiers of both the neighbouring nations also hugged each other and exchanged greetings. Earlier, the Border Security Force (BSF) presented sweets to the Pakistani rangers at the Attari-Wagah border to mark the occasion.