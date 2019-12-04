Our security forces capable enough to face any challenge: Rajnath Singh in LS

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha assured that India's security forces are doing their best and are protecting the borders. "I would like to assure the House that our forces are vigilant and protecting our borders. Our forces are fully capable of facing any challenge, nobody should have a doubt about it," said Defence Minister."There is no mutually agreed Line of Actual Control (LAC) between India and China. Due to different perceptions of the LAC, sometimes incidents of incursion occur, I accept it. Sometimes the Chinese Army enters here and sometimes our people go over there," he further added.