Security Council facing manifold crisis of performance, credibility, legitimacy: Syed Akbaruddin

India's permanent representative at the United Nation Syed Akbaruddin attended the United Nation Security Council Open Debate on strengthening multilateralism and role in New York. Speaking at the event, Akbaruddin said, "Security Council is facing a manifold crisis of performance, credibility, legitimacy and relevance but to blame multilateralism for this dismal situation of the Councils to use a New York sporting analogy like blaming the Madison Square Garden for the failure of the New York Knicks in NBA year after year for decades. Nimble orgs seek to replace routines with initiatives, continuity with flexibility and rules with results."