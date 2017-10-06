Security beefed up in Guwahati ahead of FIFA U-17, T-20 matches

Guwahati, Oct 6 (IANS) Security in and around Guwahati has been tightened ahead of the FIFA Under-17 World Cup matches and India-Australia T20 cricket match to be played here this month, police said on Friday.

While the city will host its first FIFA Under-17 World Cup match on October 8, the scheduled T20 cricket match will be held on October 10.

Assam Director General of Police Mukesh Sahay said both the police and civil administration are doing the best to make the sporting events a grand success, and all arrangements are in place.

"We are doing all round security surveillance... As we will be watched globally, we will have to make it the best," he said, adding additional forces have been brought to Guwahati to ensure events are conducted smoothly.

"Our teams have already chalked out the strategy and deployment has been done accordingly. There will be a three-layer security blanket in and around the sports venues, players and other officials (visiting the city in connection with the sports events)," Sahay said.

Although police has arranged security during international cricket matches here earlier, security concerns for the FIFA World Cup is high since it is being held in the city for the first time, he said.

The Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium will host nine matches including the semifinal of the FIFA Under-17 World Cup. The T20 cricket match, on the other hand, will be held at the newly-built cricket stadium at Barsapara.

While the stadium at Sarusojai has 30,000-seat capacity, the cricket stadium at Barsapara can accommodate over 37,000, officials said.

Meanwhile, officials here said that teams from France, Japan, Honduras and New Caledonia have already arrived and are carrying out their regular practice sessions at different locations allotted to each teams.

The city will witness the first FIFA Under-17 World cup match on October 8 when New Caledonia will face France and in another match, Honduras will encounter Japan.

The India and Australia cricket teams are scheduled to arrive on Sunday, officials said.

