Security beefed up ahead of PM Modi-President Jinping's informal summit

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to China for an informal summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, security arrangements were beefed up near the meeting venue in Wuhan. Prime Minister on Thursday evening will depart from New Delhi for Beijing to take part in the unprecedented summit between the two countries in China's commercial hub Wuhan. President Jinping and Prime Minister Modi are expected to hold bilateral talks on Friday as part of the two-day informal summit between India and China.