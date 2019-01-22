Secularism safe in country because it's in 'DNA of Indians': VP Naidu

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Monday said that Constitution alone could not preserve secularism in India, and it being in the "DNA of Indian people" was one of the important factors in keeping intact the dignity of all religions in the country. "Secularism is safe in India for the simple reason that it is in the DNA of Indian people. Secularism is not because of the constitution alone, not because of Narendra Modi, not because of some other party," Naidu said in the national capital during a book launch. Naidu also expressed his disappointment on Indians "feeling shy" to even touch ancient subjects like Sanskrit, Vedas and Upanishads in the name of secularism, even as other countries were doing extensive research on the same.