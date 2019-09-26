Secularism is not under threat in India: EAM Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that secularism is not under threat in India and that it is promoted by the ethos of the society. "I don't accept that secularism is under threat in India," said the External Affairs Minister during a conference at the Council on Foreign Relations. He added, "Secularism was not promoted by the law or by a constitutional belief. Instead, it was promoted by the ethos of the society." The changes that India has been witnessing since its independence nearly 70 years ago are the direct results of the democratisation of the country, the minister said in response to a question regarding the erosion of constitutional commitment to a secular state and the rise of a politicised Hindu nationalism in India.