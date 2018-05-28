The secular village of Agra

In most parts of the world, the name of a person is enough to identify his religion. But for the people of this small village situated in northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, name does not define the religion of a person. Some thirty kilometers west of Agra city in Uttar Pradesh, there is Sandhan village. Not so different from other villages of India, where people are still intact to their roots, their own lifestyles, rituals and faiths. In a Hindu majoritarian village that has a population of around fifteen thousand, the 'Pradhan' or the chief of the village is a Muslim. He contends, for decades there has been no fight among the people of his village over religion, caste or any other diversities seen in the village. It could be surprising for many that there are many families in the village have who have members of the house espousing different faiths. If one reads Bible then other would be seen devoting his time in understanding the insights of Holy Quran or Holy Bhagwat Gita. There are people here who were raised in a Muslim family, but held Hinduism as their religion. Truly secular in every sense, the people of this village are setting a precedent of harmonious coexistence amid diversity contained in it just like our nation.