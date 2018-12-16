All secular parties need to discuss the matter first: D Raja on MK Stalin's proposal for Rahul Gandhi

After Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin proposed Congress president Rahul Gandhi's name for becoming Prime Minister, Communist Party of India (CPI) leader D Raja on Sunday said that the secular parties should deliberate on this issue. MK Stalin, Rahul Gandhi and UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi along with other opposition parties' leaders were present at the unveiling of late former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M Karunanidhi's statue today.