Section 377 Verdict: SC bats for equal rights for all LGBT community

In a landmark judgment on section 377, the five-judge bench of the Supreme Court unanimously, on Thursday, partially struck down the British-era law which criminalised consensual homosexual sex in India. The five-judge bench was headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra. The bench had reserved its verdict in the case on July 17. While reading his judgment on Section 377 of the IPC, Chief Justice of India noted, “I am what I am. So take me as I am. No one can escape from their individuality”. During the four-day hearing earlier this year, the Centre had said it would not contest the petitions, and left the decision to the “wisdom of the court”.