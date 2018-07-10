Section 377: I'm not appearing in the case as Govt of India has a different stand, says KK Venugopal

Attorney General KK Venugopal said on Tuesday that he is not appearing in connection with the case pertaining to the hearing of Section 377. He said, "I had appeared for the curative. I'm told government's stand is different therefore I'm not appearing in that case at all. I can't appear because government of India has a different stand. I had already appeared for the petitioners in curative petitions to set aside the judgment." The Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court began hearing petitions against Section 377 of the IPC. The Centre had filed its response in the case today.